Today hits Borussia Monchengladbach on the 1. FC Union Berlin and thus has the opportunity to forget the obligatory bankruptcy at the wrong Borussia immediately after the defeat in Dortmund.
It doesn’t really need a different performance than on the first match day, because the performance at BVB was okay except for the result. Nevertheless, three changes would be desirable in order to favor the success against Union.
At 0: 3 in Dortmund you only had two chances in the first half, which were then not used. Especially the presence in the penalty area was almost never given – without Plea, Thuram and Embolo the physique was simply missing in the game of the foals.
Against Union, at least Marcus Thuram will probably be a starting candidate again, who was able to score a brace in the last game against the Iron – out of the penalty area.
But even if Stindl, Neuhaus, Hofmann or Wolf come into final campaigns, they have to be fired more consistently at the opposing goal than was the case at the start.
The high and courageous pressing at BVB was very well secured in the first half, but two goals were conceded after Dortmund counterattacks in the second half – one of them after a corner kick.
The iron team are more likely to try their luck in a counter-attack, here Borussia have to concentrate on working for the full 90 minutes.
Hannes Wolf was not a factor in Dortmund – too seldom was he sent into the duel against the self-changed passport, too seldom was he able to gain self-confidence through successful actions.
Against Union his speed will probably be less in demand, because against a low opponent it will depend more on his playing strength. Should our starting line-up arrive, it would be worth trying to put the newcomer in the ten position to let him participate more in the game.
Because, like the maestro, Wolf comes into play largely through successful actions – if he doesn’t do them early enough, it will be a tough appearance.
