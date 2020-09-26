It doesn’t really need a different performance than on the first match day, because the performance at BVB was okay except for the result. Nevertheless, three changes would be desirable in order to favor the success against Union.

Against Union, at least Marcus Thuram will probably be a starting candidate again, who was able to score a brace in the last game against the Iron – out of the penalty area.

But even if Stindl, Neuhaus, Hofmann or Wolf come into final campaigns, they have to be fired more consistently at the opposing goal than was the case at the start.

The iron team are more likely to try their luck in a counter-attack, here Borussia have to concentrate on working for the full 90 minutes.

Against Union his speed will probably be less in demand, because against a low opponent it will depend more on his playing strength. Should our starting line-up arrive, it would be worth trying to put the newcomer in the ten position to let him participate more in the game.

Because, like the maestro, Wolf comes into play largely through successful actions – if he doesn’t do them early enough, it will be a tough appearance.