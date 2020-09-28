After the disappointing draw against Union Berlin Has Borussia Monchengladbach after two game days in the Bundesliga only one counter on the account. You could say that the team as a unit has not yet found its shape, but you can also highlight a few individual players here.
After his outstanding second half of the season and his first-time nomination for the German senior national team, Florian Neuhaus has not really arrived this season. He played well against Dortmund and almost took the lead, but against Union he experienced a very poor day with a few ball losses and bad passes. It will surely improve again.
At the start of the Bundesliga, Matthias Ginter was not the sovereign head of defense that he actually is. In fact, he had some insecurities in his game so far and did not play as well with the ball as he is known to.
The newcomer from RB Leipzig didn’t seem to need any time to get used to and played a very good preparation. But now it became clear that Hannes Wolf is not yet ready to absorb the failures of Thuram, Plea and Embolo on the offensive. The Austrian still needs time and match practice to prove his class at the highest level.
It is of course no wonder that both of them have been injured for a long time and are gradually returning to their top form. You can say that without any problems, because Thuram scored a goal against Union and Plea made a really good game overall. With them, the curve is clearly going up.
