“I can give the all-clear for now, you can see a flesh wound. I think it’s a severe bruise, but you have to wait the next few days to see how it develops,” said Rose after the game about Zakaria’s condition (source: rp).

Already in the 22nd minute of the game Florian Neuhaus crashed into Zakaria after a duel with Cologne’s Emmanuel Dennis and the Swiss had to be treated afterwards. Sending Zakaria to the field in the second half was certainly a risk – as was the general starting line-up against Cologne.

However, neither the derby defeat nor the use of some supplementary players due to an understandable rotation should be the focus of the discussions.

The interview was shortly before the scandal, when Rose stood in front of the TV cameras in silence for several seconds and then asked herself if you could “talk about football” because after all: “Contract until 2022, I feel here well, we have difficult tasks ahead of us “.

Overall, this ongoing wall tactic gives Roses the impression that he got bogged down with his playful superiority towards the media some time ago and is now trying desperately not to buckle.

If this clause exists, then one cannot persistently invoke the “contract end 2022” in order to block the expected inquiries from the media, especially since Borussia is also concerned with planning security – and not just about Marco Rose himself.

It is absolutely incomprehensible why calm is not ensured with a clear statement. “Yes, there are interested parties – no, I don’t yet know which club I will train in the coming season” – because it is then rather unlikely that Rose would keep the announcement of a stay with Borussia.

Max Eberl tried to relax a bit after the game and referred to him Current gym that he would put the chances of Rose’s whereabouts at “98 percent” – in December it was 99 percent.

“In the bad case you may have to fire a coach, in the good case it is so that a coach might eventually take on a bigger task. In professional football times are limited, that’s just the way it is,” said Eberl, however, quickly putting his chances into perspective .

Also, Rose has not yet said internally how he plans in the future. “No, because if he had said so, we would be very open about it. We did that when we replaced Dieter Hecking with Marco Rose, and we would do the same now. There is no decision. There are talks – about the sport, but of course also about the future, as far as the squad and Marco are concerned, “Eberl wanted to take some steam off the boiler.

But if Rose should actually keep a low profile internally, the confusion about his future will gradually develop into a tangible problem. Borussia would do well to pursue a clear communication strategy as soon as possible and convey to Rose that his constantly annoyed and reserved attitude not only causes unnecessary unrest, but also undermines Borussia’s public image.