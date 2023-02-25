Nfter the debacle in Mainz, sporting director Roland Virkus sharply criticized the pros at Borussia Mönchengladbach. “We make such silly mistakes and it really pisses me off. That upsets me so much,” said the 56-year-old after the 0: 4 (0: 1) at FSV Mainz 05. He could “understand every frustration of the fans. We all have to look at our own noses.”

With his criticism, Virkus referred in particular to Gladbach’s defensive behavior: “When you see the goals we eat, it’s inexplicable for me. That’s the big problem,” he said. “We have to start doing everything we can to keep the zero.”

Coach Daniel Farke also found clear words abroad after Borussia’s sixth defeat of the season. “It’s a quality that our game lacks, that we fight back from falling behind and keep delivering flawlessly. We miss that. We have to show a different level of resilience,” he criticized. In the duel with Mainz, his team broke up after a decent first half after the break.

However, the players were also self-critical afterwards. “After a 0:4 in Mainz you can say what you want. Everything feels like shit and every positive word you could say about the game feels wrong,” said midfielder Christoph Kramer at DAZN.



Has some work to do: coach Daniel Farke

:



Image: dpa



Six days after the acclaimed 3-2 win against record champions Bayern Munich, Borussia was hardly recognizable and disappointed across the board. “We as a team are concerned about why we can’t achieve consistency,” admitted defender Stefan Lainer. Virkus hasn’t yet found an explanation as to why the team’s performances have fluctuated so much. Once again, the completely disappointing Gladbachers missed two wins in a row this season.







The coach was also not satisfied with the body language and the mileage of his players, who unwound a total of nine kilometers less than the Mainz team. “These are things that I don’t like and that the club have been complaining about for a few seasons,” said Farke. No wonder Virkus announced in parting: “We will address the errors mercilessly.”

In addition, goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, who had only been brought in in winter to replace the new Bayern keeper Yann Sommer, was injured in the middle of the first half. According to coach Daniel Farke, the Swiss suffered a torn muscle fiber in the adductor area. Virkus did not want to give a diagnosis yet, as an MRI scan is due on Saturday.