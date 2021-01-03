Next Friday there will be another young duel, if Borussia Monchengladbach receives FC Bayern. Although the foals last won in Bielefeld, they are currently a good bit behind the league leaders. Florian Neuhaus does not want to let himself be deterred and calculates something against the record champions.
With the 1-0 away win, Borussia started the new year optimally, but in a few days another caliber is waiting for the foals. For the 105th time, they will compete against FC Bayern in the Bundesliga on Friday, and one player is particularly looking forward to it.
Florian Neuhaus, currently being courted by Bayern, got to the point after the game in Bielefeld. “We want to compete with the best teams in the world. We already did that in the Champions League and now the next big task is coming up in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich is probably the best team in the world at the moment. It will be an absolute one Highlight game in which we don’t have to hide, “said the 23-year-old about the upcoming task for his team (via borussia.de).
The midfield strategist has already played three times with Borussia against Bayern, with two defeats for the foals – Neuhaus now wants to improve this record, also with regard to the previously suboptimal table status.
“In the Bundesliga we gave away a few points in the first few games. It is now important for us to score more consistently in order to climb a few places in the table,” said Neuhaus fiercely.
Against Bayern a player could be available again who had to pass in Bielefeld at short notice.
Shortly before the kick-off at the Alm, Valentino Lazaro had to cancel his planned starting eleven because he injured himself while warming up. Coach Marco Rose brought Patrick Herrmann for the Austrian, but was able to give the all-clear after the game.
“Tino got muscular problems while warming up. We investigated it immediately. It is probably nothing worse at first, a slight strain possibly. But we didn’t want to risk anything either, we reacted immediately and let him out,” said Rose RP Online careful, after all, Lazaro had been absent for several weeks at the beginning of the season due to a muscle injury.
