The midfield strategist has already played three times with Borussia against Bayern, with two defeats for the foals – Neuhaus now wants to improve this record, also with regard to the previously suboptimal table status.

“In the Bundesliga we gave away a few points in the first few games. It is now important for us to score more consistently in order to climb a few places in the table,” said Neuhaus fiercely.

Against Bayern a player could be available again who had to pass in Bielefeld at short notice.

“Tino got muscular problems while warming up. We investigated it immediately. It is probably nothing worse at first, a slight strain possibly. But we didn’t want to risk anything either, we reacted immediately and let him out,” said Rose RP Online careful, after all, Lazaro had been absent for several weeks at the beginning of the season due to a muscle injury.