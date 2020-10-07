“I am doing very well with this decision. I am happy that there is now certainty and am happy to continue to be here. From the beginning I have always emphasized that – if there is no 100 percent suitable offer – I am very happy to join Borussia would stay. That is now the case. I had good conversations, including with the coach, so I’m happy that I can stay here and continue to give everything for Borussia, “said Lang in the interview borussia.de.

He really appreciates the fact that Borussia is honest. “Communication with me was very honest, but I never felt left out here. I was always there, played almost all friendlies in preparation and also played half of the DFB Cup. All of this gives me a good feeling for the next weeks and months “Lang was at least in the squad in the three previous league games of the still young season.

“Absolutely, I definitely don’t see myself just as a training guest. I am still a player with ambitions. Of course I would like to be on the pitch every weekend. I have come to terms with the fact that this is not the case at the moment. I will still try to attack from the position of the challenger and always give it my all in training. If the coach needs me, I’ll be ready. We have a lot of games in the next few months and I am sure that people who have been so far will come into play have played less – and I count myself among them, “the Swiss hopes for stakes.

Ultimately, Michael Lang can be given credit for accepting the situation and trying to make the best of it. It is not unlikely that it will be needed in the coming months – and it will be there!