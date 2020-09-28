In general, he observes current developments in society in the usual multi-layered manner and points to an ever increasing polarization of people – also in the field of football. “This good / bad, who is to blame, who has to be dismissed” Eberl no longer wants to see and immediately offers a solution. This charged argument would relax, “if you were a little more humble and the game was more objective,” continued Eberl.

“You try to manage the number of games with one month less. All of them are faced with an extreme load,” said Eberl, for whom this compression is “on the verge of being justifiable” – but justifiable.

Nevertheless, the clubs and national associations would have to “handle the players very carefully in order to distribute the burden.” After all, footballers are only human – no matter what is on their bank statement.