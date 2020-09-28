The team of Borussia Monchengladbach started the new season with just one point from two games. Certainly they had hoped for more in the Lower Rhine, but the Gladbach manager also focuses on the current overall situation of the league and knows about the coming loads.
Because the manager didn’t just want to leave the discussions about the restart in the past second half of the season. “I was partially shocked at how people talked about football and how they were billed,” said Eberl on the podcast kicker meets DAZN.
Because, of course, the 47-year-old can realistically classify how privileged the football professionals and managers are. “Of course we make good money and are in a very exposed position as to how we can earn,” but the debate should be “about the game”.
In general, he observes current developments in society in the usual multi-layered manner and points to an ever increasing polarization of people – also in the field of football. “This good / bad, who is to blame, who has to be dismissed” Eberl no longer wants to see and immediately offers a solution. This charged argument would relax, “if you were a little more humble and the game was more objective,” continued Eberl.
And there will be enough games in the current season – a hardship for Eberl. On the one hand, he wants to dance with Borussia at three weddings and understands that livelihoods depend on the scheduled execution of the game calendar. On the other hand, the burden is immense due to the delayed start of the season and the EM postponed to the next year.
“You try to manage the number of games with one month less. All of them are faced with an extreme load,” said Eberl, for whom this compression is “on the verge of being justifiable” – but justifiable.
Nevertheless, the clubs and national associations would have to “handle the players very carefully in order to distribute the burden.” After all, footballers are only human – no matter what is on their bank statement.
