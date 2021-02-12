The reason is very easy to explain for Eberl. “If someone wants to leave, it doesn’t matter in principle. Because I don’t want to keep anyone whom I have to force”, so for Eberl an exit clause is only a safeguard to have clarity in possible negotiations.

In addition, Eberl wanted to know that he didn’t like the phrase “You can hear in the environment”.

“I have a closer relationship with Florian than other people around us. That is nonsense, very simple,” Eberl added in the Neuhaus personnel section. Anyway, you should rely more on the official statements of the people who are close to Borussia.

“I sometimes find it a bit disrespectful to our work that we have to comment on rumors again and again without a source being named. At some point I can no longer hear a ‘one can hear in the environment'”, said Eberl on the Press conference before the game in Wolfsburg also on the statements of Heribert Bruchhagen in Sport1 one-two at.

Overall, he wants to let it be known that the public should be patient. “I had hoped that the Borussia Mönchengladbach club would have gained more credibility. It bothers me more that it is discussed a little with us. As soon as we have a decision, we will communicate it, as it was with Dieter Hecking”, nevertheless Eberl affirmed that this decision must be made “as quickly as possible”.

“Marco also knows that we have to act responsibly for the club. That’s why I never tire of emphasizing that he is a total empath and an advocate of Borussia Mönchengladbach,” Eberl continued.

Certainly Eberl will not only have gone to court with the reporting, also Marco Rose no longer referred to his “term until 2022”, rather the trainer referred to the “conversations with Max”.

Thus, those responsible now seem to be taking a somewhat more public course, which was sorely needed after the “secrecy” they recently experienced. In an interview with Sport1 Christoph Kramer summarized the current situation aptly as usual:

“The clock will continue to turn in May or June – no matter which coach, no matter what staff.”