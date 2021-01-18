At the end of the first half of the season stands for Borussia Monchengladbach a home game on the schedule. The foals have the early Tuesday evening SV Werder Bremen to guest. After that extremely annoying 2-2 draw in Stuttgart Last match day, head coach Marco Rose announced that he would react to the strain and rotate against the twelfth of the table. However, the trainer has to do without Marcus Thuram.
Literally at the last minute, the foals at VfB Stuttgart equalized and missed the jump to sixth place. In order not to fall behind in the fight for the international starting positions, three points should be scored again on Tuesday evening. With Werder Bremen there is a team “that has good footballers and a good idea,” said Rose at the press talk on Monday. “It will be our job to find solutions to get towards goal,” said the ex-professional. In addition, his team must also defend the Bremen team.
After the home game against Werder, Gladbach will continue against Borussia Dortmund on Friday evening. “It is part of our work that we have two different opponents that we have to adjust to this week,” said Rose, referring to the two upcoming games. Against the green-whites “we will of course react to the stress, change and rotate things”, continued the Gladbach coach.
In terms of personnel, Rose can largely draw on the full on Tuesday evening. In addition to Marcus Thuram, who has to watch one last time due to his red card suspension, Rocco Reitz, winter newcomer Joe Scally (both rehabilitation training) and Valentino Lazaro (muscular problems) are not available. “Valentino still has an MRI appointment today, after which we will see how quickly we can integrate him again,” said the head coach, who with Alassane Plea still has a problem child in the squad. “His health is always a bit vulnerable, so we have to be careful with him at the moment,” emphasized Rose.
Against Bremen, Rose could change his game system a bit and return from 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 formation. The 44-year-old trainer should rotate mainly on the offensive. Defensively, there should only be a change in the left-back position, where Oscar Wendt could replace Ramy Bensebaini, who was not very convincing against Stuttgart. The remaining back four in front of Yann Sommer with Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter and Stefan Lainer will most likely remain unchanged.
In central midfield, Denis Zakaria, who was sidelined for almost eight months due to an injury last year, could get a break after two starting eleven appearances. In this case, Christoph Kramer and Florian Neuhaus begin. Captain Lars Stindl could clear the attack center for Breel Embolo and move to the ten position. If Rose spares Jonas Hofmann, Patrick Herrmann and Hannes Wolf are hot candidates for the two outer lanes.
Sommer – Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt – Kramer, Neuhaus – Herrmann, Stindl, Wolf – Embolo
