We have the information about the game for you in the short overview:

Only season ticket holders of the hosts are allowed in the stadium, so all Borussia fans have to fall back on FohlenTV.

In any case, the impressions of the test will be rather questionable, because in addition to some injuries, Marco Rose also has to do without the national players.

With Neuhaus, Ginter, Sommer, Elvedi, Embolo, who were parked at an unspeakable time for the Nations League. Lang and Lainer are missing another seven professionals. Hannes Wolf is staying with Austria’s U21s and will play against Albania in the European Championship qualification there on Friday. Kaan Kurt returns from the German U20 in time, but is spared the test – Olschowsky stays longer with the German U20.

With Jantschke, Beyer, Doucouré, Wendt, Bensebaini, Kramer, Reitz, Quizera, Noß, Müsel, Hofmann, Herrmann, Stindl, Traoré and Bennetts, only 15 field players travel to Holland.

But complaining doesn’t help, the trainer thinks too. “Of course it would be nice if we had all the players with us, but there is nothing we can do about the situation and so take it as it is,” said Rose borussia.de.