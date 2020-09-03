Occurs on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. Borussia Monchengladbach for the last test match of this year’s summer preparation at the Dutch club VVV-Venlo. Marco Rose and his boys have the last opportunity to be in the Bundesliga and to rehearse in the DFB Cup.
We have the information about the game for you in the short overview:
The upcoming opponent is currently not unknown, the Dutch are currently in negotiations with Maestro Raffael, who can imagine playing there in the coming season. Venlo’s squad, on the other hand, only offers two names that one might know – Thorsten Kirschbaum and Lukas Schmitz both worked in the Bundesliga for a long time.
Only season ticket holders of the hosts are allowed in the stadium, so all Borussia fans have to fall back on FohlenTV.
In any case, the impressions of the test will be rather questionable, because in addition to some injuries, Marco Rose also has to do without the national players.
According to borussia.de Lazaro, Bénes, Villalba and Poulsen will definitely be injured, followed by Plea, Zakaria and Thuram, who are in advanced training, although Tikus has already been able to contest parts of the team training again.
It is understandable, however, that the Gladbacher number 10 will not take any risks in order not to endanger your chances of starting the season.
With Neuhaus, Ginter, Sommer, Elvedi, Embolo, who were parked at an unspeakable time for the Nations League. Lang and Lainer are missing another seven professionals. Hannes Wolf is staying with Austria’s U21s and will play against Albania in the European Championship qualification there on Friday. Kaan Kurt returns from the German U20 in time, but is spared the test – Olschowsky stays longer with the German U20.
With Jantschke, Beyer, Doucouré, Wendt, Bensebaini, Kramer, Reitz, Quizera, Noß, Müsel, Hofmann, Herrmann, Stindl, Traoré and Bennetts, only 15 field players travel to Holland.
But complaining doesn’t help, the trainer thinks too. “Of course it would be nice if we had all the players with us, but there is nothing we can do about the situation and so take it as it is,” said Rose borussia.de.
