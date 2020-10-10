“I was used in every game in Gladbach. It’s going in the right direction. I see it as my first Bundesliga year, I don’t necessarily want to rate the year in Leipzig because of the injury and the overall situation,” said Wolf, who, after two one-hour appearances in the first round of the cup and at the Bundesliga opener in Dortmund, was only substituted twice in the final phase.

Coach Marco Rose and the team will let Wolf work on them in peace. One can only hope that the audience will do the same – then Wolf will be a lot of fun for everyone involved.