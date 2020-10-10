When Borussia Monchengladbach Borrowed the Austrian Hannes Wolf from RB Leipzig in the summer, people in the Lower Rhine knew that the 21-year-old would need time to establish himself in the team. The previous competitive appearances underpin this assumption – but Wolf is combative.
Hannes Wolf has not really been able to stage himself at Borussia, but the player knows this himself. His latest statements show that he will by no means reject the challenge of fighting his way back into the starting XI.
Across from Laola1 Wolf said that after his serious injury a year ago he is currently having a hard time shining in Gladbach. “That’s why you can’t assume that I’ll explode in the first few games. I give myself the time and hope people understand that too,” said the offensive all-rounder.
However, the move to Borussia seems to have given him a boost – he wants to leave his time in Leipzig behind quickly.
“I was used in every game in Gladbach. It’s going in the right direction. I see it as my first Bundesliga year, I don’t necessarily want to rate the year in Leipzig because of the injury and the overall situation,” said Wolf, who, after two one-hour appearances in the first round of the cup and at the Bundesliga opener in Dortmund, was only substituted twice in the final phase.
Coach Marco Rose and the team will let Wolf work on them in peace. One can only hope that the audience will do the same – then Wolf will be a lot of fun for everyone involved.
