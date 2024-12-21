The player of Augsburg Ruben Vargas It is a priority for Sevilla FC to reinforce the left winger. The footballer himself wants to come to Nervión, although the amounts for which his club would let him leave remain undecided, taking into account that the Swiss’s contract with the Germans ends in June.

Every day that passes the operation could become more complicated for the Sevillistas. In fact, according to information from Sky Sportshe Borussia Monchengladbach He has gotten in the way with some force and wants to sign Rubén Vargas at all costs. The same source even points out that there are negotiations underway with the player’s agents and specific numbers have been discussed.

Augsburg would be asking around 3 ‘kilos’ to let their player leave, and if they don’t change their scene now, they would do so for free in June. He Gladbach knows perfectly well that his main target for signing the 26-year-old Swiss attacker is currently the Sevilla FC.

Vargas has scored a goal in nine official games for Augsburg so far this season. “There is a position that we must reinforce, which is winger, with the absences of Ocampos and Jesús (Navas), and I have nothing more to say about the rest,” the Sevilla coach said yesterday. Xavier García Pimienta, asking for an extreme for the umpteenth time.