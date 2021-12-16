D.he calls “Hütter-out” in Borussia-Park were unmistakable. But they came from the block of Frankfurt fans who have not forgiven their former coach for leaving the club in the summer. “I didn’t worry about that,” said Gladbach’s head coach Adi Hütter, who continues to enjoy support in his own ranks even after his fourth defeat and now acute relegation concerns.

It was a bitter evening for Hütter, because against his former club he would rather have received congratulations than sympathy from his former players. In addition, despite all the worries, his team deserved a point. “That was an undeserved defeat,” emphasized the 51-year-old coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2: 3 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

These are uncomfortable times in Borussia Park, as the former national player Christoph Kramer put it. Four defeats in a row, 17 goals conceded, only one point from the relegation place – and the next three opponents come from the top four of the Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

“Anyone can read the table, but it can also go back up very quickly,” said Kramer. The 30-year-old draws his confidence from the training units during the week and a good performance against Frankfurt at times. Despite the defeat, it was a step in the right direction. “It’s about the way, we have found good solutions again. You can’t force anything in football, ”said Kramer.

The coach had his part in the crash, of course, but he was certainly not the problem. The team reveals weaknesses, as they were already seen under Hütter’s predecessor Marco Rose. In the spring, there were even seven competitive defeats in a row under today’s BVB coach – Rose stayed. Sports director Max Eberl already described a coaching discussion as “absurd”, and the unfortunate defeat against Hessen does not change that.

After all, Borussia put 7.5 million euros on the table for the former Frankfurt coach. Eberl knows that Hütter, with his calm and experience, will not lose his head and will find solutions. “If the team works like this, we’ll get out of there again,” said the head coach.

Another thing that speaks for him is that he does not constantly complain about the difficult personnel situation. Against Frankfurt, three important regular players were missing in Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl and Nico Elvedi. Other professionals like Matthias Ginter, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram are running after their form, Denis Zakaria also made his contribution to the first goal with a catastrophic loss of the ball.

At least there was applause from the few fans

Ginter and Zakaria, whose contracts expire at the end of the season, are sometimes accused of being more concerned with their personal future than with the club. Kramer emphasized that this was not a reason for a form depression. “If you’re on the pitch, it doesn’t matter,” he said. Nevertheless, there will be changes in the squad for the second half of the season – in both directions and with modest means. That will be the most urgent task for sports director Eberl. “We’ll definitely have to go through the squad and see what we’re doing in winter,” said Hütter.

The fans, of whom only 10,028 had come instead of the permitted 15,000, honored the team’s commitment with applause despite all the mistakes. “That is doing the team very, very well,” said Hütter. “But they also saw that the team showed a reaction and gave everything. That gives us a good feeling about going into the next game, ”said the Austrian.