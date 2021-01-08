A big surprise at the start of the 15th match day! On Friday evening, the FC Bavaria in a spectacular game with 2: 3 Gladbach give up. Bayern’s defensive weakness has finally taken revenge after a long time.
It started so well for the Munich team, who first led 2-0 with Robert Lewandowski’s penalty goal and Leon Goretzka’s remarkable long-range shot after 26 minutes. However, Gladbach took advantage of two Munich ball losses at the center line to achieve a 2-2 tie with two goals from Jonas Hofmann before the break. A hair-raising bad pass from Niklas Süle in front of his own penalty area finally gave Florian Neuhaus the fantastic winning goal to make it 3-2 in the 49th minute.
As so often in the last few months, the record champions looked extremely shaky defensively and rarely found the creative offensive actions necessary to bring their opponents into distress. Overall, it was a well-deserved victory for the Gladbach team, which was also confirmed by many fans on social media:
Not only the Bayern players had to accept a lot of criticism during the game. The actions of Bayern coach Hansi Flick were also questioned:
And while Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann were showered with praise, there were the usual observations of Bayern’s defense players …
