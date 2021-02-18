The shock of the decision to leave Rose is still in the Gladbach family. Jonas Hofmann and Lars Stindl want to shake him off quickly. There is still a lot to gain for the foals by the summer.
Yes, it is a fact that Marco Rose will no longer be the coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach from summer. After the announcement of his move to BVB, the rumors rolled over. A very hot one: the team reacted angrily, Matthias Ginter even accused the still coach of lying and the players’ council decided that Rose had to leave immediately.
“All lies,” said manager Max Eberl emotionally on Tuesday. And the players are now also making their first public statements on the trainer’s farewell. “Difficult, of course, because he set a lot of new impulses with his personality, his game ideas and his philosophy. He has developed the team extremely, that’s good testimony for the coach. And his success proves him right: We even made it into the Champions League done. A bitter loss “, Jonas Hofmann described to the lifestyle magazine GQ his emotional state.
Captain Lars Stindl also commented. In an interview with his employer on the Club homepage has been published. “The team was of course a bit disappointed,” admitted the foal captain. The team “took the decision very professionally,” continued Stindl.
“There was acceptance for his decision within the team.”
– Lars Stindl to say goodbye to Rose
He countered the rumors of a cabin crash: “It was a very sensible exchange with Max Eberl and Marco Rose. The trainer explained the process of his decision-making and the reasons for it, but then immediately looked back at the essentials and the things that still pending, judged. There was acceptance of his decision within the team, because something like that is part of football these days. “
90min series: The Marco Rose case in analysis
Part 1: Max Eberl
Part 2: If Gladbach wins, Rose wins!
Part 3: The Impact on the Crew
Part 4: The fans between legitimate aspiration and latent stagnation
The 32-year-old has only limited fear of the unrest and that the “Causa Rose” endangers the season’s goals. All those involved are simply too ambitious to let up now: “Of course we notice that there is unrest coming from outside. That is completely normal after such a decision. Overall, we as a club and team deal with it very well. I’m firmly on it convinced that nothing will change in the coming weeks and months. The coach is ambitious enough to want to achieve the maximum here. Regardless of him, we players are just as ambitious. We see what opportunities we still have this season For that reason alone, it is important to subordinate everything to success and strive to achieve maximum success. “
A maximum of success would be next Wednesday. Then Gladbach meets Manchester City in the “home game” of the Champions League round of 16. Due to the British travel ban, the game must be played in Budapest. “This is a highlight that we achieved in the preseason and the first half of the season. We are looking forward to it, even if it means that we will have to play against what is probably the best team in the world at the moment,” said Stindl.
The Sky Blues have currently won 17 games in a row. Coach star Pep Guardiola’s team currently seems unstoppable. It’s good that the foals showed in the group stage how to deal with the underdog role …