Berlin (dpa)

Bayern Munich has become threatened with losing its position at the top of the German Football League, by losing it at Borussia Mönchengladbach 2/3 in the twenty-first stage.

In the rest of the matches, Leipzig beat Wolfsburg 3-0, Stuttgart beat Cologne 3-0, and Freiburg beat Bochum 2-0. Despite the loss, Bayern remained in the lead with 43 points, but only one point behind Union Berlin, which will meet tomorrow, Sunday, with its guest, Schalke 04. And at the Borussia Park stadium, Bayern suffered an early shock, which was the expulsion of Dayot Obamecano in the eighth minute, due to a violation against Al-Hassan Plea, the Gladbach player. Gladbach took advantage of the numerical shortage in the ranks of its guest and advanced with a goal through Lars Stindel in the 13th minute, but Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalized for the Bavarian club in the 35th minute.

In the second half, Gladbach scored two consecutive goals through Jonas Hoffmann and French Marcus Thuram in the 55th and 84th minutes, then Mattis Till responded with a goal for Bayern in stoppage time for the match.

Monchengladbach scored three precious points, raising its tally to 29 points, in eighth place.

At the Rorstadion stadium, Freiburg scored a goal in each half to beat Bochum with two unanswered goals.

Austrian Michael Gregoric advanced with a goal for Freiburg in the 39th minute, then Lucas Hoyler added the second goal in the 51st minute.

The victory raised Freiburg’s balance to 40 points in fourth place, and Bochum’s balance stopped at 19 points in third place from the bottom.

At the Foxwagen Arena, Leipzig beat Wolfsburg by three goals. It carried the signature of the Swede Emil Forsberg in the 14th minute, the Austrian Konrad Leimer in the 85th minute, and the Hungarian Dominic Szoboszli in the 90th minute.

The victory raised Leipzig’s balance to 39 points in fifth place, and Wolfsburg’s balance stopped at 30 points in seventh place.

And at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart moved a step away from the danger zone, thanks to its victory over its guest, Cologne, by three unanswered goals. Gil Diaz opened the scoring in the ninth minute, then Borna Sosa added the second goal in the 59th minute, followed by Tanguy Coulibaly by scoring the third goal in the 74th minute.

The victory raised Stuttgart’s balance to 19 points in the fourteenth place, and Cologne’s balance stopped at 26 points in the eleventh place.

