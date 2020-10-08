Tested on Thursday afternoon Borussia Monchengladbach with the remaining players against the neighbor Fortuna Dusseldorf. In the end it was an easy 4-0 and the realization that it will take a while for Denis Zakaria to get back to it. In addition, two players had to leave the field, although they only seem to be minor wounds.
Gates: 1: 0 Plea (3rd), 2: 0 Embolo (15th), 3: 0 Embolo (59th), 4: 0 Stindl (84th)
Gladbach had to do without some players who were currently on the road with their national teams. Coach Marco Rose therefore brought Sippel in goal and in front of him the back three with Lang, Jantschke and Wendt. In the headquarters, Rocco Reitz was allowed to run again and pull the strings next to Kramer. Herrmann and Traoré played on the flanks, while Embolo made his comeback after injury on the ten. Plea and Thuram ran up in the storm, fortunately not being nominated for France.
After just three minutes, Borussia took advantage of a mistake in Fortuna’s structure to take the lead – Herrmann had used Plea. After a quarter of an hour, Plea assisted Embolo’s casual lob to make it 2-0 – this was also the half-time result.
After the break, Embolo followed up with his second goal in the 59th minute – as already several times in the summer preparation it was Reitz, who we lovingly dubbed “Eagle Eye”, who was able to put the Swiss in the limelight with eye and feeling. Stindl set the final point shortly before the final whistle after Fortuna paused a little after a Gladbach free kick.
However, there were also two moments of shock. In the 70th minute, Kramer had to be replaced injured after he landed roughly and probably bruised his hip. Ten minutes later it hit the conspicuous Reitz, who complained of slight muscular problems.
It shouldn’t have been too bad for either of them. After the game, Marco Rose said that Kramer was able to give him a “slight all-clear” (source: kicker) and Reitz is unlikely to be out permanently.
Denis Zakaria was not there, who still has to work on the consequences of his knee surgery. “He’s not ready yet,” said Rose after the game. Even a date for returning to team training is currently “completely open”, said Rose.
