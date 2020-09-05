Borussia Monchengladbach tested today at the Dutch VVV-Venlo, thanks to the senselessly scheduled Nations League, they competed with a trunk team. After a strong performance, however, this team was able to clearly beat the Dutch – Herrmann provided the highlight.
Due to many postings for the international matches played shortly before the start of the season and some injured players, coach Marco Rose brought a back four with Beyer, Jantschke, Doucouré and Wendt in front of goalkeeper Sippel. Bensebaini ran next to Kramer on the double six, while Traoré, Stindl and Hofmann formed the offensive row of three – the only striker was Herrmann.
Despite the unusual composition, Borussia made good speed from the start and took the lead after just eight minutes. Bensebaini put the ball nicely on the starting Wendt, who played straight into the penalty area from the left – Stindl netted from full speed.
Shortly afterwards, Sippel was able to parry a strong finish from Giakoumakis, but nothing more came from the Dutch at first. Instead, Stindl and Herrmann subsequently had good chances, but it took until the 37th minute before the 2-0 fell.
Herrmann had fueled himself energetically against two men in the penalty area and was then clearly knocked off his feet. When the penalty was due, Bensebaini left the opposing goalkeeper Kirschbaum with a precise shot in the right corner no defense.
Shortly before the break, Borussia was lucky when Venlo hit the post. With the 2-0 in the back it then went into halftime.
The strong Doucouré and Beyer went to the second half of the game – Reitz and Müsel came for the two. Borussia now switched to a three-way chain with Jantschke, Kramer and Bensebaini. Reitz and Hofmann formed the headquarters with Traoré and Wendt on the outside lanes. Stindl played on the ten behind Herrmann and Müsel. The latter only took two minutes to make it 3-0.
After a nice cross from Stindl into the backcourt, Müsel headed the ball with the help of the lower edge of the crossbar.
But the highlight of the evening should come ten minutes later. “Adlerauge” Reitz hit a fabulous long ball again into Herrmann’s barrel into the penalty area. Actually pushing too far to the right, this then chased the ball untenable in the short corner – dream goal!
As a result, of course, victory was no longer in danger, Herrmann almost put together his double pack. A cohesive and strong team performance earned the success even at this height – Herrmann was the man of the game.
Despite the lack of regular staff, this test showed that Borussia seem to have an extremely strong squad. It was noticeable that Bensebaini made a great figure in the midfield center and Reitz played a sensational long ball again – for luck or coincidence these things just come too regularly!
Tobi Sippel also earned special praise and proved that he is absolutely in a position to represent Sommer if the worst comes to the worst.
Borussia will start the new season on September 12th when they will receive FC Oberneuland for the first round of the DFB Cup.
