Despite the unusual composition, Borussia made good speed from the start and took the lead after just eight minutes. Bensebaini put the ball nicely on the starting Wendt, who played straight into the penalty area from the left – Stindl netted from full speed.

Herrmann had fueled himself energetically against two men in the penalty area and was then clearly knocked off his feet. When the penalty was due, Bensebaini left the opposing goalkeeper Kirschbaum with a precise shot in the right corner no defense.

After a nice cross from Stindl into the backcourt, Müsel headed the ball with the help of the lower edge of the crossbar.

47 ‘: Torben Müsel scores with his first ball contact to make it 3-0 for #the foals! ? The changes to the break:

↩️ @Mams_Dcr

↩️ Jordan Beyer

↪️ Torben Müsel

↪️ Rocco Reitz#VVVBMG 0: 3 pic.twitter.com/tbBXDiy4p8 – Borussia (@borussia) September 4, 2020

Despite the lack of regular staff, this test showed that Borussia seem to have an extremely strong squad. It was noticeable that Bensebaini made a great figure in the midfield center and Reitz played a sensational long ball again – for luck or coincidence these things just come too regularly!

Tobi Sippel also earned special praise and proved that he is absolutely in a position to represent Sommer if the worst comes to the worst.

Borussia will start the new season on September 12th when they will receive FC Oberneuland for the first round of the DFB Cup.