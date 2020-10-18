Occurred late Saturday evening Borussia Monchengladbach against the VfL Wolfsburg on. In the end, the wolves earned the fourth point in their fourth game.
Gates: 1: 0 Hofmann (penalty kick / 78th), 1: 1 Weghorst (85th)
Alassane Plea was missing from Borussia, the Frenchman became a father yesterday.
But Breel Embolo started after a long injury break – the Swiss formed the striker of Gladbach. In the Wolves, new signing Ridle Baku was in the starting line-up.
In front of just 300 fans in Borussia-Park, both teams first felt each other, but the foals looked a little more active. After ten minutes, Marcus Thuram was able to record a first degree. Then both teams neutralized each other.
The wolves in particular were satisfied with defensive security for the time being and then quickly countered.
In the 20th minute the doorbell almost rang in Casteels’ box, but Neuhaus only put his header on the left post. On the other hand, Weghorst was able to book two rather harmless degrees. Ten minutes before the break, Hofmann had a great chance to take the lead from Gladbach, but he was unable to put Kramer’s strong pass into the goal.
Gladbach had developed a clear half-chance plus until the break, but there was no goal to marvel at in round one. Wolfsburg was mostly safe defensively and Borussia missed the last consequence.
Wolfsburg brought Gerhardt for Schlager for the second round, Borussia remained unchanged for the time being. Brekalo immediately had a great opportunity for the wolves, but Sommer was able to parry the shot with his face. As a result, Gladbach took command again, Wolfsburg apparently continued to play for the 0-0.
But after about an hour the game picked up a bit, and the wolves wanted to try more regularly for a regular offensive game. Arnold and Baku each had the guest tour on their feet within seconds. Sommer then involuntarily submitted for Brekalo, but Elvedi was there at the last second.
Gladbach’s coach Marco Rose reacted in the 70th minute and brought in Hannes Wolf and Patrick Herrmann for Lars Stindl and Breel Embolo. In the 75th minute, Thuram splashed into a shortened clarification action by Lacroix and was then brought down by goalkeeper Casteels in the Wolfsburg penalty area – penalty for Gladbach. Jonas Hofmann scored somewhat happily for the Gladbach leadership – it was Borussia’s first shot on goal in the second round.
In the 85th minute, however, the Gladbachers forgot to cover Weghorst. The Dutchman used a template from Baku dry to equalize.
In line with their performance, the two parted with a 1-1 draw – Gladbach was better in the first half, Wolfsburg dominated the second half.
