So far there have been some names that have been associated with Borussia. Let’s take a closer look at some candidates.

The Austrian has been in office at Eintracht since 2018 and is largely responsible for the great rise of the Frankfurters, who are currently on course for the Champions League.

During his time in the Bundesliga, Hütter established himself as a serious planner and honorable conversation partner, so a premature departure from Frankfurt is unthinkable. He also helped to narrow the gap that had arisen in recent years between Eintracht and clubs like Gladbach and would therefore have few arguments that would make a spontaneous exit from his “project” in Hesse seem plausible.

Only if the rumors about the departure of Frankfurt’s sports director Fredi Bobic to Hertha BSC harden, Hütter could quietly develop doubts about staying with Eintracht.

Kohfeldt himself could certainly be attracted by a commitment to Borussia, but on the other hand it is also conceivable that the coach, who is already a player for the third team, will continue his path in Bremen.

Kohfeldt had been a youth coach at Werder since 2009 before taking over the professionals in November 2017. So far, however, nothing more than the league receipt and an almost relegation prevented at the last second jumped around for him. Kohfeldt is still tied to the Hanseatic League until 2023.

Since Favre had to take his hat off at BVB in December 2020 because he absolutely refused to finally transform into Jürgen Klopp, the 63-year-old has been looking for a club. Most recently, he was loosely associated with an activity in the French Ligue 1.

Due to the current Gladbach squad, the French rather than German-speaking instructor should also be heard at Borussia. In principle, he would be a possible candidate for a return, depending on the interpersonal relationship with Max Eberl.

Is this constellation now being repeated, or have Gladbach had enough of trainers with an RB history for the time being?

Marsch’s advantage would be that he could continue the path that Rose has taken almost seamlessly and that he is only under contract in Salzburg until 2022. The Sports picture reported that the 47-year-old could “imagine” working for Borussia.

It is definitely important to keep an eye on him.

Erik ten Hag has been on the sidelines at Ajax Amsterdam since December 2017. In his second season, he led the then outstanding team to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they were eliminated at the last second against Tottenham.

After the team disintegrated and stars like de Ligt, de Jong, van de Beek and Ziyech are now playing for the top clubs in Europe, ten Hag had to support a rebuilding and did so in a sovereign manner – a perfect application certificate for Borussia?

At Ajax, the coach is still under contract until 2022, after the announcement of Rose’s departure, the Dutch media immediately announced that ten Hag is still in the race for the post in Gladbach. Of all the (previously known) candidates, he makes the most inconspicuous impression – his obligation would therefore be almost a “typical Eberl”!