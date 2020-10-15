The increasing number of cases of positive corona tests dominate the news situation. For the Bundesliga game operations, this means that more games will take place again without spectators. Mönchengladbach is also assuming this before the home game against Wolfsburg.
The top game of the fourth matchday of the Bundesliga will take place on Saturday evening: Borussia Mönchengladbach welcomes VfL Wolfsburg to Borussia-Park. The game will – in all likelihood – be more reminiscent of the cardboard cut-off times than of the multiple games that were allowed to be accompanied by at least a fraction of the audience.
Borussia is currently assuming that the game will have to take place in front of empty stands. On the club’s website, the club, referring to the increasing number of cases and the increased incidence value in Gladbach, writes that a ghost game is assumed: Percent of total capacity […] be revoked. “
In this probable case, the statement went on to say, “the game must be played in front of empty ranks”. A final decision is to be made and announced on Friday morning.
A capacity utilization of 20 percent of the Fohlenelf’s stadium would correspond to just under 12,000 spectators. A number that is not really conceivable given the current virus development. Whether the regulation will then take effect, which may allow a maximum of 300 viewers in North Rhine-Westphalia, is another question. The now famous incidence value (of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days) is 34.5 as of October 15 (via RKI) – a value that is just below the warning level of 35, while the development is noticeably negative .
For comparison: Schalke 04 is planning a home game against Union Berlin with 300 spectators who will be invited from systemically relevant professions and their own ‘Schalke hilft!’ The value in Gelsenkirchen is currently 65.9. To what extent the relevant authorities will decide, or how Mönchengladbach will decide as an association, remains to be seen accordingly.
