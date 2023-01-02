I now have 36 unread books that I bought myself; 35 English and one Dutch. I want to have as many books as possible. My mother sometimes says that I can also go to the library and save myself the money, but I like to have all the books I read myself. I want to have a bookcase like that in the future Beauty and the Beastall the way to the ceiling, with one of those rolling ladders.

When I see my stack of books, I am not at all ashamed, but I am very happy that I have so many books, and still have so much to read.

(15 years)