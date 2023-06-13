This year, glaciers could lose more mass than ever before. With them, unique archives of climate history are lost. A project saves ice cores for future research.

Saved for the future: An ice core from a glacier on Svalbard, recovered in April for the “Ice Memory” project. Image: Riccardo Selvatico, CNR/Ice Memory Foundation

LThe snow that still lies on the glaciers of the Alps like a protective skin will not last long. It came late, at the end of a winter with far too little rainfall. Fresh and loose, it will soon melt away in these warm days, which in all likelihood herald another hot summer. Once the glaciers are exposed to the sun, things move quickly. This year, the Alpine glaciers could lose even more mass than last year. It was six percent, more than ever before.

The retreating glaciers of the world have become the most succinct imagery for the warming planet. There are glacier photos from yesterday and today, glacier artworks, glacier burials. But when the mighty ice melts, not only landscapes change, not only does sea level rise, not only freshwater reservoirs are lost.