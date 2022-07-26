Snowblind studya new Japanese independent developer, announced Glaciered, a sci-fi action-adventure game set in the sea of ​​an ice-covered planet Earth, 65 million years into the future. Its release is scheduled on PC through Steambut there is no launch window yet.

Studio Snowblind was founded in May by Kei Shibuyawho previously worked on Project Nimbus: Complete Edition And Sumireas well as various other titles from the days of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Below we can see the Glaciered announcement trailer.

Glaciered – Announcement Trailer

Glaciered takes place on Earth, 65 million years into the future, where “Everwinter” has transformed the planet’s surface into a giant sheet of ice and life continues to survive beneath the glacier-covered seas. Aquatic plants grow from the skies of glaciers and colorful, bioluminescent fish illuminate the sea floor. A new species thrives in this new golden age of life. They are the Tuai, descendants of birds and successors of the dinosaurs. The superior intellect and unique metabolism they have developed over millions of years have ensured their prosperity in this frozen environment. The great ice age that fuels this bountiful ecosystem will survive as long as Everwinter persists. Play as a Tuai as you fight against what has come to threaten Everwinter.

Source: Snowblind study Street Gematsu