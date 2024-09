PLAYISM and the developer Snowblind Studio They released the Story Trailer for glaciatedcoming in 2025 on PC. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to get to know the protagonist Graymember of the clan Yours who will have to complete a mission that will determine the fate of his entire species.

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Glaciered – Story Trailer

Source: PLAYISM