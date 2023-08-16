Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

An Italian mountain rescuer recovers the remains of the soldier. © Instagram/riccardo.ravizza-dolomiti.it

It lay in the ice for more than 100 years: now the glacier melt has uncovered the remains of an Austrian soldier in the mountains of the Adamello massif in Trentino, Italy.

Madonna di Campiglio – Italian mountain police and mountain rescuers from Madonna di Campiglio-Carisolo (Trentino) discovered the remains of a decomposed soldier at 2935 meters in the Adamello group on the Lares glacier, which this year is melting once again like never before. The skeleton, the uniform and some of the equipment were still almost intact.

The deceased had these coins (one with the portrait of Emperor Franz Joseph) with him © Instagram/riccardo.ravizza-dolomiti.it

Some Austrian coins also leave little doubt that it must have been a soldier of the Imperial-Royal Austro-Hungarian Army. From 1915 to 1918 a merciless mountain war raged between the Stelvio Pass and Lake Garda, across the Dolomites to Slovenia: The front followed the Italian-Austrian border as it existed before the First World War.

Italy only entered World War I in 1915

The states of Russia, France and Great Britain, which had been at war with the German Reich and Austria since 1914, had persuaded Italy to attack Austria in the Alps with territorial promises.

Austro-Hungarian trenches on the fore summit of the Ortler at an altitude of approx. 3850 m (1917) © Wikipedia/gebirgskrieg.heimat.eu

The result was trench warfare in the Adamello Group, which was up to 3,500 meters high. German soldiers, many from Bavaria, were also deployed to support the Austrians in the mountains. The peaks around the Lares Glacier were bloodily conquered by the Italians in 1916 and 1917, Austria repulsed them again in 1918.

Bloody battles on the highest peaks

Even today, rusted cannons on the peaks are reminiscent of the war, and trenches and caves were blasted into the rocks. Every year, the retreating ice releases ancient ammunition, which a special commando unit of the Italian army hides and often detonates on site.

And from time to time the glacier also releases the human victims of the war who were buried by avalanches or died on the glacier and were buried by snow – until they are released again by the ice. So does the soldier who has now been recovered. The remains of the dead were transferred to the Trento cemetery.

Italian authorities want to identify man

The provincial archaeological department is now trying, with the approval of the public prosecutor’s office, to reconstruct the soldier’s story in the local morgue, and an autopsy is also planned. Will it come out who the dead man was?

