As glaciers melt and dump huge amounts of water into nearby lakes, 15 million people worldwide are threatened by deadly flash floods, according to a new study.

More than half living in the shadow of the so-called glacial lake burst flood disaster are in just four countries: India, Pakistan, Peru and China, according to a study in Tuesday’s issue of the journal Nature Communications. Another study, which is being reviewed prior to publication, lists more than 150 such disasters in history and in recent times.

North Americans and Europeans don’t often think about this threat, but 1 million people live just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from potentially unstable glacier-fed lakes, the study estimates.

One of the most disastrous floods occurred in Peru in 1941, killing between 1,800 and 6,000 people. In 2020, a glacial lake eruption in the Canadian province of British Columbia triggered a 330-foot (100-meter) high tsunami, though it caused no casualties. A 2017 flood in Nepal, caused by a landslide, was filmed by German mountaineers. Since 2011, the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska has caused small annual flooding in what the National Weather Service calls the “suicide basin,” according to Caroline Taylor, the study’s lead author, a researcher at Britain’s Newcastle University.

In 2013, heavy rains and a glacial lake burst flood combined to kill thousands of people in India.

According to scientists, so far it does not appear that climate change has caused more frequent flooding, but as warming shrinks glaciers, the amount of water in lakes increases and makes them more dangerous when levees give way.

“In the past we’ve had glacial lake burst floods that have killed many thousands of people in a single catastrophic event,” said study co-author Tom Robinson, a disaster risk scholar at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand. “And with climate change, glaciers are melting and lakes are getting larger, making them potentially more unstable.”

Dan Shugar, a geologist at the University of Calgary who was not involved in the studies, said the threat largely depends on the number of people living in the flood zone.

“In a warming world, we certainly envision larger glacial lakes,” Shugar said in an email. “But the threat these lakes could pose crucially depends on where people live and what their vulnerabilities would be.”