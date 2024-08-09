Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The Mendenhall Valley under water: The city of Juneau was hit by severe flooding after a glacier erupted. © Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Devastating images from Juneau in Alaska. The Mendenhall Glacier has “erupted” and caused flooding. An “unprecedented” disaster, according to the city.

Juneau – “It’s like pulling the plug out of a full bathtub,” explains the US-City of Juneau, what happened at the diseased Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska. The result: devastating floods and more than a hundred destroyed houses.

Glacier eruption floods valley in Alaska: City of Juneau speaks of “unprecedented” flooding

On August 1, the lake of melting ice, snow and rain in Suicide Basin was filled to the brim, according to the city, and then the “plug” burst. Huge masses of water poured into the Mendenhall River in record time. A few days later, the entire valley was flooded.

The city of Juneau describes the extent of the flooding as “unprecedented.” Aerial photos from the emergency management agency show how high the water is on the streets. Alaska’s governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state of emergency on Tuesday (August 6).

Five days after the glacier burst: The city of Juneau in Alaska on August 6. © Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management



Flooding after glacier eruption: Alaska governor declares state of emergency

Two days after the eruption, Dunleavy wrote on X (Twitter): “Today I surveyed the aftermath of the glacier flood in Juneau. The damage is significant and affects hundreds of people in Alaska. I am grateful that there are no fatalities or serious injuries.” The state of disaster will remain in effect until August 2024.

Climate change drives glacier melt: Annual eruptions in Alaska

So-called glacier outbursts (formerly also called glacier runs) are – apart from volcanic regions – usually a product of Climate changeThey occur when glaciers melt and water collects in pools or bubbles. When the limits of what the ice wall or moraine can hold are reached, it breaks through and the lake suddenly spills out.

Loud CNN These eruptions have been an annual event in Alaska since 2011. The US state and the Arctic are warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet. This massively drives glacier melting – thus promoting worrying natural phenomena and floods. In 2024, Alaska also recorded an above-average rainy July. Too much for the basin at the Mendenhall Glacier.