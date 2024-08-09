Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

The Mendenhall Valley under water: The city of Juneau was hit by severe flooding after a glacier erupted. © Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

The Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska suddenly collapses. The consequence: flooding in the region, destroyed homes and fear of the next flood.

Juneau – “It’s like pulling the plug out of a full bathtub,” is how the US city of Juneau in Alaska describes what happened at the Mendenhall Glacier. The result: devastating floods and over a hundred destroyed homes.

Glacier in Alaska “erupts” and floods entire valley – pictures show extent of the flood

On August 1st, the lake on the glacier was filled to the brim with rain, melted snow and ice. Then the “plug” broke. Huge amounts of water flowed into the Mendenhall River in a very short time. Just a few days later, the entire valley was flooded.

Five days after the glacier burst: The city of Juneau in Alaska on August 6. © Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management



In a press release, the city described the extent of the flooding as “unprecedented.” Aerial photographs from the emergency management agency show how high the water is on the streets. On Tuesday, August 6, Alaska’s governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state of disaster.

Disaster after glacier break in Alaska – climate change promotes flood disasters

Two days after the eruption, Dunleavy posted on X (Twitter): “Today I surveyed the aftermath of the glacier flood in Juneau. The damage is significant and affects hundreds of people in Alaska. I am grateful that there are no fatalities or serious injuries.” The state of emergency will remain in effect for the entire month of August 2024.

Glacial outbursts, formerly known as glacier runs, are usually a result of climate change outside of volcanic areas. They occur when glaciers melt and water accumulates in basins or bubbles. As soon as the capacity of the ice wall or moraine is exceeded, it breaks and the lake suddenly empties.

Such outbreaks are not common in Alaska, according to CNN an annual phenomenon since 2011. The region and the Arctic are warming twice as fast as the rest of the world. This accelerates the melting of glaciers and promotes worrying natural events and floods. In 2024, Alaska also recorded an above-average rainy July. Too much for the basin called “Suicide Basin” on the Mendenhall Glacier. (moe)