The fact that the court blocked the layoffs implemented by the Gkn company in Campi Bisenzio with an email is “great news, a victory for the workers who managed to stay more than 70 days in front of the factory, explaining with civility the own reasons “. But now it is necessary for “the government to intervene” which “has more time to find a solution and must do everything to find it. It owes it to these workers”. This is the thought of the journalist Corrado Formigli, who dealt with the case with the report ‘Gkn- The last frontier’ broadcast on 16 September in his ‘Piazzapulita’ program on La7. “It seems to me – says Formigli to AdnKronos – that he has gained precious time that the government must not waste now”.

“The fundamental issue that we raised last Thursday – argues the journalist – is that here we have a healthy company that has never done an hour of layoffs, has not been in a crisis and that, overnight, sent an email to the union saying that he was firing 422 employees after sending them one day on vacation to empty the factory. In all of this, there was a fairly deafening silence from the government in the sense that, apart from Deputy Minister Alessandra Todde who took an interest in it. and Orlando, there was no stance taken from the point of view of the famous decree on relocations. That is, on which line we think we are going to take with regard to these episodes and, above all, how do we manage to protect workers more. it seems that the court arrived first and granted some time: it canceled the dismissal procedures which will therefore be repeated in the necessary ways. But it is also a way to tell the public rti ‘talk to each other and find a solution’ “.

According to Formigli, however, “he does not behave in this way. From whatever point we see this story there is a way of relating to work and workers. There is a way of doing things and it is not the one followed by Gkn. And then there is a bigger, general problem: a financial speculation firm, the Melrose fund, has laid off 422 people to get a + 4% in shares and give more dividends to its shareholders without a real reason for the company’s crisis. only because, on this speculation and these layoffs, the shareholders earn more “. For the journalist “we must somehow intervene” on the fact that “financial capitalism increases, in a phase like this of such a heavy post-pandemic crisis, on the loss of jobs for so many people”.