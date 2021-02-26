Lali Ayguadé and Akira Yoshida delve into human emotions during the confinement in a show this afternoon in Párraga The dancers Lali Ayguadé and Akira Yoshida. PMM MURCIA. Friday, 26 February 2021, 04:33



The dancers and choreographers Lali Ayguadé and Akira Yoshida represent this afternoon, at 6.30 pm, at the Párraga Center their new work. ‘Gizaki’ is a contemporary dance show whose history is woven mainly by the effects that confinement had due to the first wave of coronavirus in 2020. The play stars two people who live in the same room and are not aware of what feel or stop feeling. They doubt about their emotions and feelings. It is an analysis of the human being that focuses on the physical and psychological reactions of people, as well as on the bridge that unites both realities, according to reports from the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts.

Lali Ayguadé has been nominated for several international awards such as the Exceptional Dancer (2010) or the Best Creator at the Critics Circle Awards (2014). He has also starred in the short ‘Timecode’, which received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, the Goya and the Gaudí Award, among others, and was nominated for an Oscar. Akira Yoshida did his artistic studies at the Experimental Academy of Dance in Salzburg, and has won more than 60 international awards. The representation of ‘Gizaki’ is free although the capacity is limited by the coronavirus. To go, it is necessary to register in advance and reserve the ticket on the centroparraga.es website.