Giving technology at Christmas is a success and at the same time a challenge. And although we know that we are going to be 90% right, the budget required for these gifts is higher. Thus, even if we go to the stores with the best offers on these dates, we must always have a figure set so as not to exceed it. But, if we talk about Applethis purpose becomes complicated.

The Apple brand devices are some of the most desired on the market. Their quality and performance place them in the top of the sector, but The price is not always suitable for everyone’s budget.s. Thus, finding discounts on Apple is the dream of the most techie who long to have the latest generation of these gadgets.

But, if you dream of having an iPhone, a Mac or an iPadMediaMarkt has arrived ready to grant you all your wishes: until next December 20 at 9 in the morning, the ecommerce has activated its Apple Daysa unique opportunity to get Apple products at a discount. Whether to give as a gift or to treat yourself, you can’t miss it.





The best Apple Days deals

An iPhone for less than 700 euros. With the iPhone 16 Pro grabbing everyone’s attention, the best time to purchase previous generations is now. And, while they are still technologically new, they can be bought at a better price. This is the case of the iPhone 14 which now costs 665 euros at Media Markt. With 128 gigabytes of capacity, 5G and a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina screen, it is a great model.

This terminal is available in various colors. Media Markt





A Mac almost 300 euros cheaper. MediaMarkt’s Apple Days give us an interesting discount on the Macbook Air with a 15.3-inch screen. Thanks to an M3 chip, despite being a very compact model, it offers advanced features and enhanced multitasking. Its battery is another notable point, since it offers up to 18 hours of autonomy.

macbook air Media Markt





Some Airpods for less than 140 euros. Although the discount is small, Media Markt allows us to save some money on this great gift. And there is no one who can resist using these devices. In this case, it is the 4th generation 2024 model. This model is the first with this design that incorporates active noise cancellation and also offers wireless charging.

This model incorporates active noise cancellation. Media Markt

