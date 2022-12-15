After a long day at work or relaxing on the weekend, a toddler’s tantrum is everything we don’t want. Many parents hand over their cell phones to their children in order to calm them down and have the long-awaited peace of mind.

As tempting as it may be to hand them a smartphone or turn on the TV as a default response, soothing with digital devices could lead to more problems with emotional reactivity down the road, a new study has shown.

“Even slightly increasing a child’s emotional reactivity, it just means that when one of those daily frustrations comes up, you’re more likely to have a greater reaction,” said lead study author Dr. Jenny Radesky, pediatric behavioral development.

Researchers analyzed responses from 422 parents and caregivers to assess how likely they were to use distracting devices and how dysregulated their 3- to 5-year-old children’s behavior was over a six-month period, according to the study published in Monday at JAMA.

Frequent use of digital devices to distract from unpleasant and disruptive behavior, such as tantrums, was associated with more emotional dysregulation in children — particularly children who were already struggling with emotion regulation, according to the study.

“When you see your 3- to 5-year-old going through a tough emotional time, which means they’re screaming and crying about something, they’re getting frustrated, they could be hitting, kicking or lying on the floor. … If your main strategy is to distract them or get them to be quiet using some electronic device, then this study suggests that this is not helping them in the long run,” said Radesky, associate professor of behavioral sciences at the University of Michigan Medical School.

There are two problems with media distraction: It takes away the opportunity to teach a child about how to respond to difficult emotions, and it can reinforce that large displays of their difficult emotions are effective ways to get what they want, Radesky said.

“I’m just going to show big emotions so we can stop what we’re doing and escape this demand,” she said.

The study is in line with current recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the World Health Organization that children ages 2 to 5 years old should have very limited screen time, said Dr. Joyce Harrison, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Harrison, who was not involved in the study, said that while there were limitations on participant diversity, it was well designed and supported by existing research.

what else to do

Rather than distraction, Radesky recommends taking advantage of tantrums and emotional dysregulation as opportunities to teach children to identify and respond to emotions in helpful ways.

“There is no substitute for adult interaction, modeling and teaching,” said Harrison.

Rather than punishing their expressions of frustration, anger or sadness with a break, Radesky said it might be a good idea to create a comfortable place for kids to collect their feelings — perhaps something like beanbags, blankets or a tent.

The message should be, “You’re not being mean by having big emotions, you just need to reset. We all need to reset sometimes,” she added.

It can be helpful for caregivers to help children name their emotions and offer solutions when they are inappropriately responding to those feelings, she said.

But sometimes talking about emotions is too abstract for preschoolers, and in those cases Radesky recommended using colored zones to talk about emotions.

Calm and content can be green; worried or agitated may be yellow; and upset or angry can be red, using graphics or pictures of faces to help children match what they are feeling to the color zone they are in. To reinforce, adults can talk about their own emotions in terms of colors in front of their children, Radesky said.

You and your child can go through the colors together and write down calming tools for the different zones, she added.