Tomorrow we celebrate our freedom and for most of us (fortunately) that is still the most normal thing in the world. At the same time, we have seen very closely in recent months that a secure democracy does not provide any guarantees. We therefore have no choice but to reflect today on the situation in Ukraine. And to cherish our situation here in our own country. Because we got it right, huh?

The Netherlands has been stable and comfortable in the top five richest, safest and happiest countries in the world for years. It just doesn’t get much better than here in the Netherlands. No dangerous trips in rubber boats over the Mediterranean Sea for us on the way to the promised (Netherlands) land. No. Our problems are of a completely different caliber. We would like to get out of the country to snorkel on Bonaire or sip a cocktail on a sunny Greek island, but encounter long queues and canceled flights at Schiphol. I wish everyone their holiday and don’t want to play a moralistic game of ‘Ranking the suffering’, but it’s good to think about that every now and then. Especially on a day like today. See also Bucha after the trigger - "Hell of the 21st Century"



Quote

But that reduction in purchasing power mainly affects the people who already had damn little to spend. Those people don’t queue at the gate, but work on the baggage claim to load and unload your suitcase

Of course it’s a bit of a jerk when your hard-earned holiday is screwed up because of the unprecedented chaos at Schiphol. But the fact that you can travel safely is already very nice. There may be a chronic staff shortage at Schiphol, but there is no shortage of holidaymakers who can afford the trip for the time being† The number of flights has increased considerably in recent years. Partly because airline tickets go out at dumping prices, but also because we can all afford a week of spring break, on top of winter sports and summer holidays. No stress about the renovation, but a few days in the hammock on the beach where we can complain about the high prices in the supermarket and catering.

We do indeed buy less for our money. Inflation is at an all-time high and energy prices are skyrocketing. But that reduction in purchasing power mainly affects the people who already had damn little to spend. These people don’t queue at the gate, but work on the baggage claim to load and unload your suitcase. For the majority of us, inflation means above all that we have to compromise on our current standard of living. That’s tough, especially since we’ve lived in unprecedented luxury in recent years. But will we – certainly on a day like today – continue to see this in perspective? After all, giving up a little on your high standard of living is still a high standard of living. Then a sandwich with cheese instead of spelled bread with avocado and a poached egg. Or go ahead, no winter sports for a year. That saves a lot of hassle at Schiphol.

Subscribe to the podcast She Says



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. Every week also via Spotify and iTunes to listen.

Agree Disagree? You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do this because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.