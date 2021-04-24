The result was impressive, because it exceeded the prescribed period at a level that attracts the admiration of everyone who followed, everyone who read, and everyone who heard, and this is evidence that this land is a generous tree, because the children did not forget the inheritance, and they did not abandon the characteristic that distinguishes this people, and they did not shed Their hands do not do good, which makes us say: Ramadan has a right to us, which is that it always knocks the bells in our ears and reads “Probate,” there are brothers for you in the East and the West who extend the hands of help, asking for help and assistance, and you, sons of Zayed, are good for them and for you in Life is examples, and models are engraved in the memory of history, and the winds of time will not erase it, and its consequences will not bring it, and Ramadan asks us that the hands of good will continue, greased with the butter of giving, filled with the morsels of loyalty. This month calls on us not to stop the riders of the camels and fresh water, and that their resting stations are only to double The sacrifice, and for more generosity of qualities and richness of intentions, Ramadan invites us to consider our giving without an occasion, because we are a people who transcended the boundaries of the seasons, envisaging from the principles the tables that sweep from the mains of the earth to wet the lips of those who are clean, and the souls of those who are clean, and the world fills a hymn that colors the lives of all people With joy, their eyes are decorated with b The sparkle of happiness, filling their hearts with the fragrance of extravagance, and evaporating their souls with the ounce of luxury.

This is Ramadan of the Emirates, it always reveals its manifestations, its verses, and the chants of the reassuring soul, this is Ramadan of the Emirates, a handkerchief in the palm of a hand, and a coil of flutter, that it is the hand that removes from the ankles the fatigue of the fragmented paths, the stupidity of the worn out days, and the people of gentle sense, Munem Al-Laaji, longing for life With the eyes of the sun that does not hold back with light on the ground, and does not close the curtain of clarity on a person, this is the people of the Emirates, following the leadership of the race of time on its way to touching the passion of life, with the hands of giving, abundant love, ether and found, and the exploits of fathers and grandfathers, and the pens of history are engaged in engraving The pages, in letters from the troughs of water, the sweetness of the cold, and the stars of the sky observe steps and leaps, and the sky is a giant hat hanging over silk threads as it weaves a unique and glorious Emirati cloth, whose luster confirms the extent of its impact on the conscience of the world, as it sinks into consideration A human will that has been able to immortalize in the people’s conscience, for wisdom in communication, and discernment in reaching, this is the Emirates, and this is the character of its people, and it is great hope that the stream will continue to water the fields.