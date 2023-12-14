The Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Ministry of Finance, announced new preferential benefits for private companies committed to achieving Emiratisation targets with a growth rate of 2% annually in skilled jobs, including giving them priority in awarding tenders in the government procurement system, which reflects the amount of interest and partnership between all government agencies, to make Emiratisation policies a success. Which is a top priority for the UAE government.

This new initiative comes within an integrated system of benefits offered to companies committed to achieving Emiratisation goals, including membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which provides them with financial discounts of up to 80% on the Ministry’s transaction fees, in addition to the benefits offered by the « “Compete” program for companies and individuals, which includes financial support and the provision of a base of qualified Emirati talent to work in the private sector, and the “Subscription” program, which provides government support regarding contributions to retirement funds, and several other benefits.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Younis Haji Al-Khouri, said: “The Ministry is working to provide everything necessary to enhance the Emiratization process, achieve the effective participation of citizens in the labor market, and raise their contributions to the national economy, within our commitment to achieving the vision of the wise leadership, our strategy in the Ministry of Finance, and our firm belief in the role of… The process of nationalization, and its importance in strengthening and developing the national economy.”

He pointed out that giving priority to companies committed to achieving Emiratisation goals in the government procurement system is one of the areas of support and motivation that these companies deserve, because they have been able to convey their message that they are in line with national trends, so strengthening their work will undoubtedly contribute to increasing their participation and contributions. Effective in supporting the success of government and national trends in various sectors.

For her part, Aisha Balharfia, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, said that the launch of the new feature for companies reflects the complementary vision and shared responsibility pursued by government agencies to support the Emiratisation process, which in its content constitutes a strategic national dimension for sustaining growth and leadership, and achieving the ambitious economic directions of the state.

She explained that “the Ministry is continuing to follow up on the implementation of Emiratisation targets on time, and to ensure that private sector companies fulfill their obligations in this file, within a stimulating participatory environment, the basis of which is the awareness of company owners and those in charge of them about the reality of the Emiratisation process, and the benefits it achieves in terms of their business, and through the privileges provided.” From the Ministry and its partners in government agencies.”

The digital procurement platform recently launched by the Ministry of Finance is part of the Ministry’s strategy for digital transformation of all its services, as it allowed suppliers from inside and outside the country to register through it to provide their services to federal authorities, as the number of registered suppliers reached about 14 thousand suppliers.

The platform provides many services to suppliers, such as participating in electronic tenders and auctions, following up on purchase orders and invoices, and enhancing the participation of small and medium enterprises, by adding special benefits when participating in tenders, with the Ministry of Finance continuously developing supplier services, through internal and external strategic initiatives with the authorities. Other federations, to improve user experience and increase the supplier record database.