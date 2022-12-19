A few days after celebrating the arrival of the child God, Argentina prepares to carry out its traditional celebration of December 24without neglecting the tree, decoration and sharing with the family.

Of course, this year this time of celebration is accompanied by the FIFA Soccer World Cup, which is equal to or more important than Christmas in the most soccer-loving country in Latin America.

Argentina, unlike other countries, is fortunate to enjoy the summer at Christmas, since it is located in the southern hemisphere. However, the inhabitants do not leave aside what is representative of the time: dining with the family, delivering gifts and splendidly decorating homes.

One of the particularities is to leave the doors of the houses open so that neighbors and acquaintances can enter to admire the finery that, since December 8, they begin to place in every corner.

basket meals



Another tradition in Argentina is make the popular basket meal. At the Christmas dinner, all attendees contribute some food, which is put on the table, as a way of sharing.

The vast majority are cold foods, such as salads or stuffed turkeys. There are also those who make barbecues. Since the weather allows families to gather outside their homes, people choose to cook juicy meats on the grill.

The typical foods in Argentina to share as a Christmas dinner are Vitel toné, a dish originating in Italian gastronomy, since, according to the inhabitants, this preparation represents the migratory currents of the 19th century, when thousands of Italians crossed the borders to stay in the country.

On the other hand is the suckling pig, the stuffed tamales, the Russian salad, the sweet bread, the nougats and the bottles of wine.

Midnight Mass

During the month of December, people choose to go to the different masses that churches perform in commemoration of the birth of Jesus. However, the most important of the year is the so-called ‘Misa de Gallo’, celebrated on Christmas Eve.

Both adults and children give thanks for what they have experienced that year and offer prayers, whether for family unity, health, prosperity or perhaps some more personal requests.

Gifts and activities

For the little ones, December is the favorite time of the year, since, in addition to being on vacation, the children wear new clothes and receive gifts. This tradition, as in many Latin American countries, takes place after midnight arrives, giving a big hug and shouting: Merry Christmas!

In addition to the objects that are traditional gifts; experiences can surprise our loved ones.

In recent years, a very popular activity is for women to give each other pink underwear, to bring good luck and never lack love, money and abundance.

For days after the 24th, the beach is the favorite place for Argentines to continue the tradition of sharing with the family, in addition to the fact that the weather is the host of each Argentine celebration.

Invisible friend

Secret friend is not only played in September, this theme is also common in December so that no member of the family is left without a gift. Invisible Friends consists of each guest being assigned someone to whom they have to give a gift. Ideally, all the gifts should be left under the tree and, at 12 o’clock, each one opens the one that corresponds to them.

