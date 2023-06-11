Many times we search for the meaning of life, which acquires meaning when we give; We see it every day, people helping and giving to unknown and mostly recognized people; The reality is that giving is a decision-making, which allows us to move forward, when it is achieved, the initiative is manifested, which projects us into the future, being the engine of your own life, develops confidence in yourself and the In addition, it highlights the charisma of many people and in the end their words and deeds are reflected in results; when you cultivate the habit of giving you have a victory over materialism; we know that many believe the fallacy that happiness can be bought, it can be seen in the sales programs that happiness can be bought, if that were the case, the people with the most money would be the happiest; we live with what we get but we enjoy life more with what we give.

Let God guide, form and transform in the end the reward will be emotional, spiritual and material.

According to the sacred text of the Bible the word love it appears more than 700 times, the word pray more than 350 times, but the word give appears 2,000 times; It is evident that the word giving has a mystery due to culture, tradition and development, we were taught to only receive, but you become an investor, giving creates a dynamic that activates a blessing cycle for your life.

“The generous soul will prosper and whoever satisfies, he will also be satisfied” Proverbs 11:25 KJV.

Surely when you give it makes you feel more useful, grateful and you can help change lives. God loved you so much that he gave himself up for you.love is expressed with facts and has a constant that you continue to love and give.

Sunday 10 in Ordinary Time. cycle A

The third woman card

Politics and worse…

A writer and a singer-songwriter with us: Sándor Márai and Cats Stevens

#Giving #result #loving