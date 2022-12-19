the federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) criticized the behavior of congressmen in the vote on project that formalizes the division of power on rapporteur amendments, also known as “Thesecret budget🇧🇷 She voted against the proposal.

🇧🇷Giving in to the secret budget means being hostage to physiologism and not working effectively for public policies to address real problems.”, said Tabata to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo🇧🇷

Authored by the top of the Legislative, the proposal approved on friday (16.dec) leaves the allocation of 15% of the money in the hands of the presidents of the Chamber and of the Senate –today, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), respectively. Another 5% go to the president and the rapporteur of the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission) and 80% to the leaders of the party benches.

The 2023 Budget will set aside BRL 19.4 billion for these amendments, also known as the RP heading (primary result) 9.

The text had 328 votes in favor and 66 against in the Chamber. In the Senate, it was 44 to 20. full (980 KB) of the project.

🇧🇷Today we saw the left and the right vote in favor of the secret budget. I voted against. And I always say: who thinks that every debate in Congress is about right and left… You know nothing, innocent!”, wrote Tabata in his profile on twitter right after the vote.

stf

The expectation of Congress when approving the project is to demote the STF (Federal Supreme Court) from decreeing, eventually, the unconstitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments. the supreme suspendedon Thursday (Dec.15), the judgment on the constitutionality of the measure.

The theme is discussed again this Monday (19.Dec). O score is 5 to 4 against device maintenance – the votes of Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes are missing.

Cármen Lúcia, the last to speak in the session on Thursday (Dec. 15), voted against the rapporteur’s amendments. The magistrate followed the position of the rapporteur, Minister Rosa Weber, who presides over the Court. Ministers Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso and Luiz Fux are also against the device.