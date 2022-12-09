Ailyn comes out with a printout in her hand and raising her voice asks, “Julissa?” Near the door of the clinic there are dozens of women and some children waiting for her turn. Hearing her name, Marlen Julissa emerges from among all of them. Her hair has brown highlights at the ends and she is wearing a seven month pregnant belly. She stands up with the strength of a soon-to-be mother and follows Ailyn through the door.

“Didn’t the coffee give you heartburn?” asks midwife Ailyn.

“Not at the moment,” Julissa replies, stroking her belly.

Julissa is Honduran and three months ago she arrived in Tijuana, a border city in the northwest corner of Mexico, which begins —or ends— on the other side of a long wall, which is probably one of the most photographed in the world and which separates United States Mexico. She tells that she got pregnant in the State of Chiapas, located on the border with Guatemala.

Ailyn continues to fill out the clinical form with Julissa’s data. She asks what she eats or if her limbs swell.

Next to both stands another of the midwives. Her name is Maritere and now she is caring for a woman who is 28 weeks pregnant and who has come home with chest pain. Ylouseda, the pregnant woman, is from Haiti and speaks Creole. Midwife and patient communicate through a translator. “He’s going to be a boy,” Maritere tells him, and hands him a bag with arnica herbs to soothe the discomfort and a small square piece of paper with the date of her next appointment.

In Mexico, every day, more than 1,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 19 become mothers without planning or wanting to.

On the top floor of the same building, just above the ground floor occupied by the clinic where Aylin, Maritere, Ylouseda and Julissa are located, a cloth is spread out in the colors of legal abortion and feminism: half green and half purple. It is being painted by the activist and “accompanier” Crystal, who is preparing for the demonstration on September 28, the Global Day of Action for safe and legal abortion. She is a person who accompanies, from the care, the women during the interruption of the pregnancy, with the aim that this is safe, free and they have a support network. Companions and midwives work in a complementary way. The first care for women, most of them migrants, and when one of them wants to have an abortion, they refer the case to the second and they are in charge of continuing the process.

Crystal, the Bloodys activist, paints a banner for the Global Day of Action for safe and legal abortion, in Tijuana, Mexico. Mahé ELIPE

Crystal belongs to the Bloodys, a group of “companions” from Tijuana, which was created six years ago and is dedicated to informing and helping —in person or virtually— women who want to perform a medical abortion, something that The World Health Organization (WHO) defines as a safe method. Within Mexico and sometimes in the United States, these activists also deliver or ship the medication needed to terminate the pregnancy.

The escorts offer information about abortion and the support they can provide, as well as instructions on how to access misoprostol—the abortion medication—and how to use it. “If we want desired societies, we need desired sons and daughters,” Crystal settles. In Mexico, every day, more than a thousand adolescents between the ages of 12 and 19 become mothers without planning or wanting to, according to research of 2022 of the College of Mexico. Each month, the Bloodys serve between 200 and 300 women who want an abortion.

The first area of ​​Mexico that decriminalized abortion up to 12 weeks of gestation was the capital, Mexico City, in 2007. The data of the Government of Mexico City They say that since 2007, a total of almost 253,000 Legal Interruptions of Pregnancy (ILE) have been performed in the capital. But it took 14 years for the country’s Supreme Court to also rule in favor of legalization, in 2021. Even so, the legislation varies in each State and there are still many places where the interruption of pregnancy is highly restricted. It is allowed throughout the country if it is the product of rape, but free abortion only exists in Baja California —the state where Tijuana is located— and in five other states.

Some find out they are pregnant after being raped or we have to break the news that they are HIV positive. Ximena Rojas, midwife

This attention to migrant women began with Ximena Rojas in 2016, in Tijuana, during a rise in the numbers of people who approached the border with the dream of crossing into the United States. “The only thing I could do was bring my midwife suitcase and ask those who were pregnant if we could listen to their baby and right there, in my car, I did some consultations,” says Rojas. She recalls that later the consultations began to take place in migrant shelters or even on the streets, in makeshift tents, until a time came when she came to care for more than 40 people a day.

As the months went by, more people with other professional profiles joined, until they founded Refugee Health Alliance, a non-profit organization that offers medical care to people who arrive at that border between Mexico and the United States. “Unfortunately, many of the users who come to our services have been sexually assaulted during migration. There are even cases of trafficking. When they arrive with us, we do laboratory tests, ultrasound, pregnancy tests. Some find out that they are pregnant after the rape or we have to give them the news that they are HIV positive”, laments the midwife.

A group of activists from Tijuana’s escort group, the Bloodys, hold a banner for the Global Day of Action for Safe and Legal Abortion, in Tijuana, Mexico. Mahé ELIPE

The day of the demonstration arrives. for a legal and safe abortion and Karen, one of the midwives, picks up the microphone: “We have been accompanying women to women since time immemorial. It is very important to be making visible that giving birth and abortion is part of women’s lives and it is necessary to stop judging ourselves.” It’s after four in the afternoon and Tijuana is extremely hot. The demonstration is concentrated on a piece of grass, a few meters from where pedestrians queue to cross through the checkpoint to the United States.

Many of the users who come to our services have been sexually assaulted during migration. There are even cases of trafficking Ximena Rojas, midwife

Midwives and companions now come together to make visible the importance of access to a sexual education system based on care networks and respect for women’s autonomy. “We are a city where midwives and companions have been supplying access to sexuality, to a life of information, free of institutional violence and free of violence against women”, exclaimed Crystal during the demonstration for legal and safe abortion.

“In this place,” Crystal continues, “we are thinking of all those women who have made their way before us, decades ago, from Baja California Sur to California. California is one of the most accessible states on abortion issues. Baja California —the state where Tijuana is located— just decriminalized it last year and Baja California Sur recently. It is something historic that is happening to us in the region.”

