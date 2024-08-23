Giving birth and raising children in Gaza, the testimony of an Ecuadorian psychologist who returned from the war

Have you heard of the butterfly effect? ​​This phenomenon says that the flap of a butterfly’s wings can create a hurricane on the other side of the world. Let me tell you how it works.

At a clinic in the Gaza Strip, I met the mother of Nour, a 9-month-old baby who was sleeping peacefully in her mother’s arms. She didn’t know that, since October 2023, her mother had been getting up every morning at 5:00 a.m. to fetch water.Nor did she know that every day her father searched for materials such as fabric, wood and plastic to improve the floor on which they have slept since they were displaced from northern Gaza.

Garbage piles up in huge landfills next to the camps. Photo:EFE Share

Nour didn’t know that she was born just when the war started.when their parents lost their house, their loved ones, and the place they used to call home. They took what was necessary, but after so many memories in one place, what becomes essential?

For little Nour, the only thing that mattered was her mother’s arms, the warmth of her heart and her being there for her.

What is attachment theory about?

Attachment theory was born in the 1950s and states that a child’s early years are essential for creating secure bonds.