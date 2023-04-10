Khawla Ali (Dubai)

“Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, which this year falls on the tenth of April, corresponding to the 19th of Ramadan, in which there is an emphasis on continuing to follow the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in giving, humanity and tolerance, and extending a helping hand to all countries. The world and its peoples without exception, leaving his mark on many charitable projects and humanitarian initiatives, so that the name of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, became synonymous with goodness, so that every individual in the Emirati society could be inspired by his vision and approach to giving, and to continue their mission, role and responsibility that did not stop at the borders of the state, but rather they proved their worth In a lot of humanitarian and charitable work abroad.

Muhammad Al-Kaabi, a member of the Red Crescent, points out that the great deeds immortalized by the late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and engraved in the memory of peoples, are a way and a method for continuing the path on the path of humanitarian work and the happiness of humanity, as he enriched humanity with his wisdom and leadership in charitable works, and made The wealth of the Emirates is in the service of man at the level of the globe, so his generous hands were a bridge in order to alleviate the suffering of people anywhere in the world without religious or ethnic discrimination.

Generous and generous

Al-Kaabi continues: “Zayed Al-Khair” left a great and great legacy, and we in volunteer work wherever we go, we find clear fingerprints of the man of humanity, and everyone remembers the good that the Arab and Islamic peoples and all nations benefited from, as Sheikh Zayed’s actions were manifested as today with the directives of our wise leadership in a survey The tear of an orphan or relief for the afflicted, or the construction of schools and the dissemination of science and culture, or the construction of medical and religious edifices, or the construction of projects to raise the standard of living among less developed peoples.

Today, under the directives of His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, we continue our efforts to achieve the goals set for us by “Zayed the Good,” and to work with the noble values ​​that he possessed of generosity, generosity, giving, and relief to the afflicted, which made him a symbol of goodness in the world, and made him The United Arab Emirates is a major contributor to humanitarian and relief work at the global level, and it is our great pride that many urban cities, schools, hospitals, and major streets in some countries bear the name of Sheikh Zayed, as a witness to his white hands in giving, love, humanity, and tolerance.

Educational curriculum

Manal Al Ali, a volunteer, believes that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is the father, leader, teacher, and role model in giving and humanity. Until now, we mention Zayed’s giving and humanity inside and outside the country, as his fingerprints are prominent through many charitable projects that he It was built in different parts of the world and bore his name, to stand as a witness to his white hands that extended to cooperate, help and provide relief to everyone in need, and through this amount of giving, we find lessons and lessons in it for us and our children to learn from, and we believe that giving has no limits and that we are the children of Zayed inheriting from him the values Giving, altruism, and doing good, to be the constant qualities of every Emirati citizen, and Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work has become more than just a memory, but rather an educational approach for every citizen of the country, so let us remember Zayed of goodness, humanity, and a man of attitudes and values.

Engineer Hamad Al-Aidarous says that every year, on “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day,” we remember the great works presented by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the field of education, health, economy, job creation and investment, and the promotion of integration and cooperation between peoples. Over the past years, the UAE was able to emerge and develop thanks to those noble human values ​​and principles that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, instilled in the hearts of his countrymen, and educated them on the principles of giving, solidarity and support for people. Al-Aidarous added, “We learned from the late Sheikh Zayed, to establish humanitarian work as a way of life, and we seek to help the near and far in the east and west of the earth, and extend the hand of giving to those in need,” pointing out that these great values ​​will extend their effects and fruits to future generations, as everyone works hard to achieve Zayed’s vision. Goodness, in continuing giving, advancing people, serving society, achieving sustainable development, and coexistence in peace, love, and tolerance.

Unique and rich

“Zayed of the homeland.. Zayed of goodness.. Zayed of humanity.. Zayed of benevolence and generosity.. Zayed of generosity and generosity.” With these words, Amna Al-Jadaa, a volunteer, began her speech, stressing that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is a unique and rich human model. With his noble and benevolent values ​​at the level of all fields, his name has become synonymous with the word giving, given the size of the projects that bore his name at the local and global levels, and the late Sheikh Zayed represents in his wise stances and ideas the model of wisdom that people need, and the human value has reached in the personality of the late Sheikh Zayed indicated to him that he overwhelmed his people with his fatherly tenderness.

Al-Jadaa points out that her contributions and role in charitable and humanitarian activities were the result of her influence on the humanity and generosity of the founding father, Zayed, who instilled in the hearts of the countrymen the values ​​of effort, giving and helping others. The approach of the father, Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul.

Zayed planting

Nouf Al-Hosani, a volunteer and lecturer at the Red Crescent, indicated that on “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work”, we remember the late Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian exploits, and what he gave to the Arab and Islamic world and other peoples of the earth without regard to their religion, race or gender, and the state has been keen To convey this image to her people and urge them to continue this legacy and extend a helping hand to all countries without discrimination or distinction, and she continues saying that Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul in peace, is the father and role model for his people, citizens and residents alike, and this appears clearly through what It takes place from large-scale humanitarian initiatives and campaigns at the local and international levels, and the examples are many that cannot be understood in papers or enumerated in books. This indicates that his people follow his wise approach in standing with his brothers in adversity and crisis.