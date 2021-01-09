Madrid is being one of the communities that is suffering the most from the effects of the storm Filomena. For this reason, the authorities have recommended that citizens not leave their homes and emergency services have recognized the difficulty of the situation current in the Spanish capital.

That was the case of a Madrid resident, who had to give birth in a car after being several hours waiting for an ambulance to attend to him. Later, She was transferred by Samur-Civil Protection to the La Paz Hospital with her daughter, Clara, who weighed 3.2 kilos.

As reported by Emergencias Madrid, the couple decided to go to the hospital by car due to the impossibility of the health workers arriving. In the vehicle, the woman went into labor and after giving birth to a girl, they traveled to the Carlos III hospital due to proximity, but since this center does not have maternity, the Samur unit had to take them to La Paz.

More assists

The professionals also had to assist three other women in labor, in addition to reversing a cardiorespiratory arrest by transferring the patient to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital. Likewise, Samur-Civil Protection attended other emergencies such as anxiety attacks, minors and they distributed food with the firefighters.