the sleeve of Given it was published from 2013 to 2023. It got only nine volumes. The official pages of the series announced that the continuation of the story will come in film format with two installments. There is no release date yet.

However, There will be advance ticket sales at the “Anime Girls Festival 2023” which is celebrated this November 3 and 4, and it is likely that more information will be revealed around those dates.

The original description of Given offered by Crunchyroll is as follows:

“Somehow the guitar he loved to play and the basketball games he found so much fun just lost their appeal…

That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started to lose her passion for music in her everyday life, but she then hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with her heart and the distance between them begins to change.

Given It had an anime adaptation in 2019, a movie in 2020 plus an OVA the following year (2021). There is also a live-action installment released in 2021 and a 2016 drama.

Where can I watch Given?

All eleven episodes of the anime are available on Crunchyroll.

