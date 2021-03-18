The Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, he assured this Thursday that “it is reasonable to “apply a single dose of vaccines against the coronavirus and “postdating” the second, in order to provide greater coverage to the population.

The official, in statements to Radio Con Vos, explained: “Sputnik V is the only one that has two different doses”. They are vaccines that carry information about covid-19. (…) The difference [entre la dosis 1 y la 2] It is which virus carries the coronavirus information, not the information, which in both cases is the same. They are two different virus carriers, which are used in other single-dose vaccines. “

Furthermore, Kreplak considered that “it is very reasonable to think that either dose could be effective to gain coverage in the health system. “

Then, the official added that “beyond the specificity of Sputnik, what is being discussed around the world is to give a single dose and ‘post-date’ the second in order to provide greater coverage.” However, he acknowledged that giving a single dose will reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, but that good protection would still be achieved, he said, especially to avoid serious cases of covid-19.

At the same time, Kreplak pointed out that, with the vaccination campaign, the provincial government does not seek the immunity of the flock, but reduce lethality. “As the country acquires more vaccines, the immunization will be completed,” he said.

The Vice Minister of Health of the Province pointed out that the possibility of applying one dose of the vaccine and postponing the second is a “very reasonable” option in the face of a pandemic that makes us think all the time about the new, and said that this alternative will be discussed this friday at a meeting of the committee of experts.

On the other hand, Kreplak admitted that there is a significant increase in covid-19 cases, and that Latin America “is once again becoming the epicenter of the pandemic, with the variant of Manaus “.

“The second wave is coming Kreplak warned. We must prepare and for this we have two tools: care measures that we already know and the vaccination campaign. “

The official predicted that months are coming “very difficult, but at the same time months of a lot of vaccination “.

Days ago, Kreplak had ruled out returning to Phase 1 of isolation, although he expressed concern about the situation in Brazil and the new variants of the coronavirus that began to replicate.

