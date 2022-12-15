César Montes was one of the few outstanding soccer players of the Mexican team in Qatar 2022, the central defender was the defender of all those used by Martino who demonstrated the most reliability and good rhythm on the field. The man from Rayados de Monterrey had a one-on-one against Robert Lewandowski whom he was in charge of freezing and although El Tri was eliminated in the first round, the “Cachorro” played a different tournament.
For César it was crucial to have a good performance within the World Cup, since this was the route by which the ‘Cachorro’ could sign his departure to Europe and everything indicated that it would be so, since once the participation of the Tri in the World Cup was finalized, The Espanyol de Barcelona team decided to pay the 8 million dollars agreed months ago with Rayados de Monterrey for the transfer of Montes, however, the royals played dirty, raised the transfer price and the Catalans have chosen better to probe other market options.
From Spain, Mundo Deportivo has confirmed the version reported in Mexico, the transfer of Montes has been complicated in a way and that is why Espanyol is now moving into the Italian market and has made a formal offer for Isak Hien, 23-year-old Swede who belongs to Hellas Verona and who has been selected as plan ‘B’ now that the ‘Cub’ option has become more expensive up to 13 million dollars. Today more than ever it seems that the options for César to move to Europe are vanishing.
