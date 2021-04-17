San Lorenzo’s debut in the Copa Sudamericana against Huachipato from Chile changed the scene. Instead of being played in the Nuevo Gasómetro, the group A match will be played this Wednesday from 7.15pm at the José María Minella stadium in Mar del Plata.

The move responds to the new restrictions ordered by the national government in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires to stop the growth of Covid-19 infections and that forced, for example, to modify the schedule of matches on dates 10 and 11 of the Professional League Cup.

Although from Conmebol they assured in the last hours of Friday that there was no formal request from the Argentine government to advance the commitments of the Sudamericana and Libertadores, San Lorenzo took a step forward and decided to change the location to avoid last minute changes and rescheduling.

San Lorenzo, who was left out of the Copa Libertadores after losing the series against Santos, shares group A of the Copa Sudamericana with Huachipato, 12 de Octubre de Paraguay and Rosario Central.