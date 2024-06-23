Mexican-American singer Angela Aguilar20 years old, has caused great controversy for her romance with the singer-songwriter Christian Nodalwell Social media users believe that she was the third in contention, in the love relationship that her boyfriend had with the Argentine singer Cazzu, mother of her daughter Inti.. The youngest daughter of the renowned singer, composer and music producer Pepe Aguilar, she has received many criticisms and insults. There are those who call her “homewrecker” or “the new Karla Panini.”

Faced with the love scandal of the so-called “Princess of Mexican music”the singer Pepe Aguilar dedicated a loving message to his children Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar, who have accompanied him in many of his presentations and are also part of the equestrian show “Jaripeo without borders.” At a recent concert in the Gómez Palacio palenque, in the state of Durango, Mexico, He thanked the public for the support they have given to his offspring. In addition, He highlighted that they have had good achievements in the music industry on their own.

“Since I have all your attention on social media, I would like it a little bit now. I have spent about 15 years of my career training two pieces of my heart, and artistically, I feel very proud of what they have achieved and they have done it thanks to you, because I didn’t force you to preside over my children, and thanks to that the guys became good artists,” said Pepe Aguilar, son of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre (legends of ranchera music and the era of gold of Mexican cinema).

Besides, Christian Nodal denies having been unfaithful to Cazzu, pointing out that love does not always work. “Our cycle together ended in the best possible way, it was a love that gave us the most precious gift that life could have given us, the most beautiful thing we could have done together, which is Inti, my daughter, who I will forever love.” love, forever I will care. In that relationship there were never third parties, there was never infidelity, love simply doesn’t work sometimes,” she said in a video published on her social networks.

Angela Aguilarin an interview for the magazine Who, He asked the public not to “crucify” them without knowing the truth of things. “People don’t have to know my truth, I feel that if I explain it it makes me guilty of something I didn’t even do, that’s why I rarely defend myself. Let people talk and say what they say, I know who I am and the important people in my life also know it. There is nothing wrong with this, we did nothing, we did not kill anyone, we did not break anything, it is love and we are singers, we are 20 and 25 years old and we are learning to live, to love. “To be adults, give us a chance, then we will explain well, don’t crucify us before we know what we have done.”

