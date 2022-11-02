Anyone can participate in this giveaway, but if you buy Goodyear tires you have a double chance!

Yes, that time of year is upon us again. You wonder how your tires are doing. Is it time for a new set of winter tires or are you betting on a mild but wet winter and do you just want to be assured of sufficient profile?

Goodyear gives you that extra push to buy a new set of tires now. Because when you buy 2 or 4 Goodyear tires at one of the participating locations, you have a chance to win one of the three Playstations 5 that Goodyear is giving away in their Winter Promotion promotion. In addition, you will receive a cashback of up to €100.

If you don’t need new tires yet, you still have a chance to win a Playstation 5, because Goodyear has made an extra Playstation available especially for our readers. So fill in the participation form anyway!

But do you want to double the chance in this giveaway? Then buy 2 or 4 Goodyear tires, save your invoice and then fill in your details on the Goodyear promotion page BUT ALSO on the Autoblog Goodyear page. This promotion runs from November 1 to December 31, 2022.

This promotion is of course made possible by Goodyear! If you have any questions about this promotion, go to Frequently Asked Questions Goodyear Winter Promo.

