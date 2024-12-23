passed by. Many Valencians crossed their fingers yesterday that the National Lottery jackpot would fall in the Community, especially among those who fight every day to get ahead after the terrible flood of October 29. Some fell, but not enough. So we have to wait for El Niño or Europe, if the nation’s government does its homework and puts all its effort into something other than its mere survival.

I notice boredom and tiredness among those around me. And resignation. They have reasons. If one follows the press or watches the news, it is to become a Carthusian or a Discalced Carmelite. Last week, without going any further, your honors dismissed the last plenary session of the year in Les Corts with a fight that their voters do not deserve. Not to mention what is happening in Madrid, where the scandals that surround the Government of the nation aggravate its myopia.

If we turn to the economic pages, the perspectives that loom over the Comunitat for the disastrous October 29 are not very encouraging. And if we add to this the problems and delays in aid suffered by those affected by the stream It is to be outraged.

So it is not surprising that Valencians have decided that the closure is for others and have decided to respond in the same way they have always done at Christmas, going out and socializing with the person next door. This past weekend there was no room for a pin in the center of our cities. The shops, bars and restaurants were full. Even the tourists have returned. It’s hard to think that just a few kilometers from the center of Valencia The affected municipalities live a very different realitybut it is understandable that the Valencians give themselves a truce while they continue helping. Is necessary. They are dates that restore hope, whether or not one has faith in God. Have a very merry christmas.